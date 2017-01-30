Abbott continues to lose his battle with facts
While trying to destabilise his successor, Tony Abbott is fighting, and losing, a war with basic facts.
Jan 30, 2017
While trying to destabilise his successor, Tony Abbott is fighting, and losing, a war with basic facts.
Whatever the flaws of Malcolm Turnbull and his government, the incessant baiting and sniping of Tony Abbott, like the relentless destabilisation of Kevin Rudd against Julia Gillard, is profoundly unhelpful to the task of getting on with governing the nation. In contrast to Rudd, of course, Abbott does his destabilisation in full view of the public rather than behind the scenes. Moreover, he does it on policy, whereas Rudd in exile rarely gave anything more than opportunistic consideration to policy. Problem is, in doing so, Abbott reveals how little grasp he has of policy, or even of basic facts.
Powered by Taboola