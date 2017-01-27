Poll Bludger: what seats could One Nation win in Western Australia?
One Nation is making a concerted push ahead of the WA election in March. Could Pauline Hanson's party hold the balance of power in the upper house?
Western Australia’s election campaign doesn’t officially begin until the middle of next week, but the practical effect of the March 11 fixed date is that both sides have been visibly in campaign mode since the veil of the silly season began to lift.
