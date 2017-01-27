“Mark is my bro,” UFC fighter Soa Palelei says in a Twitter ad endorsing WA Labor leader Mark McGowan in the upcoming state election. Politics might be a blood sport, but Palelei’s support for Labor is due to the current state Coalition government banning fight cages and preventing UFC events happening in the state. Labor last year pledged to reverse the ban, so now they’ve got the backing of UFC fighters.

Share this article