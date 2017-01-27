Trump's lunacy raises serious questions for Turnbull and Bishop
Donald Trump's willingness to re-embrace torture, CIA black sites and, perhaps, another Middle East invasion all raise major questions for the Turnbull government and its willingness to work with the US.
The government’s strategy for coping with a Trump presidency so far has been a mixture of forced enthusiasm and denialism. Clearly anxious for Trump not to kill off the pointless but, for Turnbull, politically important Trans Pacific Partnership and Turnbull’s refugee deal with the Obama administration, the Prime Minister has engaged in some slightly embarrassing truckling. “We are steadfast allies & trusted friends with a great future ahead of us,” he tweeted in response to Trump’s inauguration. Turnbull has previously lauded Trump as “a practical experienced businessmen who gets things done”. Turnbull couldn’t even bring himself to criticise Trump for “getting” the killing of the TPP done, claiming that Trump might change his mind. The nearest his government came to criticising La Donald was when Christopher Pyne offered that “it’s the wrong move for the United States”.
One thought on “Trump’s lunacy raises serious questions for Turnbull and Bishop ”
Turnbull’s press conference on the death of TPP consisted in large part of him bagging Shorten for being gutless. Now, when Turnbull speaks of gutlessness we should all sit up and listen, as this is an area in which he knows well of what he speaks. I thought Shorten’s comeback – essentially, “I’m not the guy that killed TPP. It was Le Donald [small gender correction there, BK. Pretentious? Moi?] So will you be bagging him too?” – was excellent, even by non-Shorten standards. But no, there will be no criticism from our jelly-backed PM on TPP, torture, legislated racism etc etc.