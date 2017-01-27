Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jan 27, 2017

Culleton has left the building

Sunrise, sunset.

In what would have otherwise been a relatively quiet day in the halls of Parliament after the Australian of the Year event the day before,”Senator” (as he calls himself, scare quotes included) Rod Culleton had his staff in Parliament House on Australia Day packing up and moving his stuff out. The name plate was removed from his office recently by Department of Parliamentary Services, and Culleton was told by DPS this week — while he fights against his bankruptcy declaration and thus his ability to stay in the Senate — that he had to clear his stuff out by yesterday or they’d chuck it out for him. It’s not clear what the rush is, given Culleton’s replacement has yet to be confirmed.

