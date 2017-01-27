Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Europe

Jan 27, 2017

Rundle: the wild weariness of Britain's last days

Crikey's writer-at-large is in a Brexiting Britain, where nothing will ever be as it was ever again.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

They didn’t build the Lampton Road shops, Truman Show style, a few hours before I arrived, but they might as well have. Delayed flying out of London for 24 hours due to fog, which was like a final burst of Britishness, I couldn’t face going back into town, having said all my goodbyes to people — and to the place, the whole heaving, rotting, majesty of it. And to my feelings about it, which are, well, “love” “hate” knuckle tatts wouldn’t even begin to describe the contradictory intensity of my emotions about the city (fun fact: six-finger mutants can tattoo “ambivalent” across both hands) . So I went four stops up the Piccadilly line to a flight hotel in Lampton Road. The small shopping strip had two corner stores run by British-Asians, one run by Romanians (“Transylvania”); all three had Romanian and Polish food. An Italian cafe staffed by Polish girls, a Tennessee chicken outlet, with gobbets of deep-fried gristle, a mouldering chemist with half-empty shelves, a hardware store, closed.

Topics

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Rundle: the wild weariness of Britain’s last days 

  1. aswann

    Hounslow has always been like that.

  2. rhwombat

    For Gawd’s sake, find a lifeboat and escape, Guy. We can probably hold out for a couple of years before we reenact “On the Beach”. Not with a bang, but a whimper…

