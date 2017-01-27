Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Jan 27, 2017

Leaked minutes from govt cabinet meeting on how to deal with housing affordability

Satirist Ben Pobjie has acquired a document that lists, inter alia, a government plan to tackle the housing crisis using “ultra-negative gearing”.

Share

*What follows is an unedited, complete version of the minutes from last Tuesday’s Coalition cabinet meeting, as acquired by the satirist Ben Pobjie.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Leaked minutes from govt cabinet meeting on how to deal with housing affordability 

  1. Richard

    That picture… The Tawdry Ten

  2. susan winstanley

    crikey excelling itself today in the very funny department
    rolled around on the floor laughing my head off a lot
    at this one, and the dog got very confused
    Cabinet Minutes should be a regular feature

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/01/27/leaked-minutes-from-the-coalitions-meeting-on-housing-affordability/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.