Glenn Dyer's TV ratings
Not long to go, tennis and cricket haters. Just the weekend, then it's your TV.
Jan 27, 2017
Roger Federer again showed his class last night in beating fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka in five sets. In fact Federer had Seven executives salivating as he raced to a two-sets-to-love lead, then horrified as he slid and Stan came back, only to lose the fifth set to his one-time Swiss Davis Cup team mate. Federer will meet the winner of the Rafa Nadal v Grigor Dimitrov second men’s semi-final on tonight. In fact, Roger’s long match squashed the opposition and Seven grabbed more than 40% of the available audience last night in metros and more than 36% in the regionals. If Nadal wins through to the final, Seven will be hoping for a national audience close to 3 million.
