Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Jan 27, 2017

Not long to go, tennis and cricket haters. Just the weekend, then it's your TV.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Roger Federer again showed his class last night in beating fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka in five sets. In fact Federer had Seven executives salivating as he raced to a two-sets-to-love lead, then horrified as he slid and Stan came back, only to lose the fifth set to his one-time Swiss Davis Cup team mate. Federer will meet the winner of the Rafa Nadal v Grigor Dimitrov second men’s semi-final on tonight. In fact, Roger’s long match squashed the opposition and Seven grabbed more than 40% of the available audience last night in metros and more than 36% in the regionals. If Nadal wins through to the final, Seven will be hoping for a national audience close to 3 million.

