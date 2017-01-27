Is East Timor run by a 'stable' govt or conspiratorial oligarchy?
Fears that East Timor could create its own "dominant party" structure have recently intensified.
Jan 27, 2017
It was no surprise when East Timor’s former resistance leader, president and prime minister Xanana Gusmao announced he would support the Fretilin Party’s candidate for the presidency, Francisco Lu-Olo Guterres. Gusmao had said as much more than a week ago, and the move had been expected since last year.
One thought on “Is East Timor run by a ‘stable’ govt or conspiratorial oligarchy? ”
Couldn’t the same question be directed at Australia? Federal certainly but even more particularly the states.