Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Jan 27, 2017

Aston v Devine, round two?

We hate to egg them on but it's just so entertaining.

Share

While we have enjoyed AFR Rear Window columnist Joe Aston’s takedowns of Miranda Devine over a perceived beef Devine has with Qantas CEO Alan Joyce due to his public advocacy for same-sex marriage, Aston’s lengthy feature on the airline in the AFR Magazine this weekend isn’t exactly going to shake up Devine’s suggestions that Aston is defending Qantas for a reason.

It appears, at least judging by the profile, that Aston was flown, on Qantas’ dime, to Japan for the purpose of seeing the new plates on which the airline will serve food. The full disclosure, including that Aston used to work for Qantas, is in there, but the next time Aston steps up to defend Joyce from another Devine attack (and we are sure one is not far away) she’ll have some decent ammunition.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/01/27/aston-v-devine-round-two/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.