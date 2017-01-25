Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jan 25, 2017

Homophobic bakers A-OK but taxi drivers can lump it, says bishop

While bakers are off the hook for same-sex weddings, taxi drivers won't have a choice but to take gay couples to their weddings.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Cake bakers and photographers should be exempt from having to do work on same-sex marriages, but taxi drivers should have to take same-sex couples to weddings, a parliamentary committee has heard.

One thought on "Homophobic bakers A-OK but taxi drivers can lump it, says bishop 

  1. Michael

    I think the reality is, you don’t need to worry about business exemptions: wedding suppliers (such as cake makers and photographers) who refuse to work for same-sex marriages, will go broke. Most people of marrying age (under 50) support same-sex marriages, and ‘straight’ couples would likely boycott cake makers and photographers who were known to refuse work for same-sex couples.

