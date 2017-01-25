Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Tips and rumours

Jan 25, 2017

One Nation embroiled in Twitter spelling war

Throwing stones in glass houses is usually not a good idea, and we proceed with caution ...

Throwing stones in glass houses is usually not a good idea, and we proceed with caution, but couldn’t let this one pass without notice. A Twitter account, which claims to be the “Official account tweeting Queensland Opposition Media Statements”, had a go at Pauline Hanson’s One Nation for misspelling Burdekin as “Burdiken” in a press release. “Who wrote this — Bundamba MP @SteveDicksonMP? #qldpol #spellcheck”. The problem is, Dickson (until recently an LNP MP) is the member for Buderim, not Bundamba.

 

