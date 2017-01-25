Get realist: beyond the Putin-Trump bromance
International policy realists have something important to say about Russia that is quite independent of Trump's fondness for Vladimir Putin.
Jan 25, 2017
International policy realists have something important to say about Russia that is quite independent of Trump's fondness for Vladimir Putin.
One of the most worrying features of President Donald Trump’s election victory was the near-unanimity with which the conservative establishment rallied behind him. That’s been less pronounced in Australia, where some prominent conservatives are still Trump-sceptics, but even here it’s remarkable how many have deserted their old policy commitments in solidarity with the new strongman.
Powered by Taboola