Fuck off, we're full (of contradictions): the discontents of Australia Day
Australia Day, nationalism and citizenship have become political tools, but Australia's reliance on immigration exposes the tensions of January 26.
Jan 25, 2017
Australia Day, nationalism and citizenship have become political tools, but Australia's reliance on immigration exposes the tensions of January 26.
There is, despite the protests, a definite logic to January 26 being our national day. What better way to celebrate a society built on invasion, dispossession and occupation, which doesn’t even formally recognise its prior inhabitants, let alone have a treaty with them, than the day on which the primary white invasion of the continent commenced?
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Fuck off, we’re full (of contradictions): the discontents of Australia Day ”
There is nothing wrong with objecting to foreign ownership of key infrastructure, or foreign money laundering via real estate. China would not countenance such a thing for an instant. And we do not need more foreign investment in unlet houses. That piece of blather spoils an otherwise interesting article. I favour migration, but we have chosen the mix poorly and it is running far ahead of the services. I would like to see less wealthy money shifters and more get into it types. John Howard devastated English language and a host of other services designed to help integration. We have allowed in far too many educational shysters who have ripped off our overseas students while draining our resources. Better choice a bit less migration and proper services. By the way the reason the odious Hanson appeals to her demographic is that she acts as though they matter. The others don’t even act.