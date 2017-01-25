Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Jan 25, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV ratings

Seven must love Roger Federer. Or rather, they love the ratings he delivers.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Share

That Roger Federer is something special. His straight-sets win last night over Mischa Zverev was strategic tennis at its best, and the Seven Network bosses from Kerry Stokes down gave thanks, once again. Rafa Nadal plays tonight and Seven’s hopes are again riding on him as well, with Seven executives again cross fingers — and now having to confront a reported probe by the corporate regulator of the way it retained the tennis broadcast rights in 2013 for the period 2015 to 2019.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/01/25/glenn-dyers-tv-ratings-tennis-and-cricket-nearly-done/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.