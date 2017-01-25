Glenn Dyer's TV ratings
Seven must love Roger Federer. Or rather, they love the ratings he delivers.
That Roger Federer is something special. His straight-sets win last night over Mischa Zverev was strategic tennis at its best, and the Seven Network bosses from Kerry Stokes down gave thanks, once again. Rafa Nadal plays tonight and Seven’s hopes are again riding on him as well, with Seven executives again cross fingers — and now having to confront a reported probe by the corporate regulator of the way it retained the tennis broadcast rights in 2013 for the period 2015 to 2019.
