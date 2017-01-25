Why Australia has been so quiet on the Malaysian bribery scandal
Could the importance of our diplomatic relationship with Malaysia be taking precedence over the principles of criminal justice? Freelance journalist Jarni Blakkarly reports.
Jan 25, 2017
The scandal surrounding Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB is deepening, with major investigations underway in at least four countries, bankers being jailed and more than $1 billion in dodgy assets being seized. Yet the Australian Federal Police have barely made a whimper.
