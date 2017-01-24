Will Berejiklian's deputy kill her chances?
Gladys Berejiklian is a moderate politician whose views widely accord with those of voters. But her right-wing deputy could prove her electoral undoing, writes freelance journalist Claire Pullen.
Why have a reshuffle when you can have an entire do-over — a new premier and a whole new party room?
3 thoughts on “Will Berejiklian’s deputy kill her chances? ”
The Nationals lost Orange to the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers, not Dubbo.
True, unfortunately for the citizens of Dubbo Grant is still the local member. There is time however.
Perrottet could easily do that. He has no political capital. His name is associated with actions so illogical that you would think they had to come from corruption. The Land Titles Office is the best example.