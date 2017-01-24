We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please click the activate button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.
5 thoughts on “Why the Australian media won’t get Trumped ”
‘Our Prime Ministers have none of the executive powers of a US president…’
Mostly correct. But somehow John Howard committed Australia to an unauthorised invasion of Iraq just as Dubya did with the US. Howard sought no parliamentary debate or approval, surely that is an executive power….
Our gallery slaves report — or are expected to report?
And “Our gallery slaves report — or are expected to report….” there’s your flaw – so may of their egos and dependency are as big as the politicians?
How can they regret things they’ll swear they “never said”?
” including the Prime Minister — will do their own media conferences and respond to direct questions. ” They will??? If you asked Malcolm Turnbull what day of the week it was, he would rush to phone George Christiansen and Co to request permission to say it.
As is evident on Insiders, our journalists are opinion writers, not reporters.