United States

Jan 24, 2017

Why the Australian media won't get Trumped

Things would go very differently if the Australian press took on President Donald Trump.

David Salter —

David Salter

ABC News Radio (bless their little cotton taxpayer-funded socks) re-broadcast the entire first briefing conducted by the new White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer. It was a gob-smacker.

Topics

5 comments

Leave a comment

5 thoughts on “Why the Australian media won’t get Trumped 

  1. zut alors

    ‘Our Prime Ministers have none of the executive powers of a US president…’

    Mostly correct. But somehow John Howard committed Australia to an unauthorised invasion of Iraq just as Dubya did with the US. Howard sought no parliamentary debate or approval, surely that is an executive power….

  2. klewso

    Our gallery slaves report — or are expected to report?

    And “Our gallery slaves report — or are expected to report….” there’s your flaw – so may of their egos and dependency are as big as the politicians?

  3. klewso

    How can they regret things they’ll swear they “never said”?

  4. Venise Alstergren

    ” including the Prime Minister — will do their own media conferences and respond to direct questions. ” They will??? If you asked Malcolm Turnbull what day of the week it was, he would rush to phone George Christiansen and Co to request permission to say it.

  5. Alan

    As is evident on Insiders, our journalists are opinion writers, not reporters.

