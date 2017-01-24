Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Tips and rumours

Jan 24, 2017

Is Rita Panahi running for office?

Your silence says more than real words ever could, Rita.

Hear that? It’s the sound of silence. News Corp columnist Rita Panahi is usually quick to set the record straight, but she hasn’t tweeted anything about Bryce Corbett’s report in Rear Window this morning that Victorian Liberal Party president Michael Kroger had asked her to run for the party in the Victorian seat of Frankston. Panahi is from the area — a profile of her at SBS called her home on the Mornington Peninsula “more than handsome”, but the seat holds painful memories for the Libs. It was Frankston Liberal MP Geoff Shaw who left the party, creating havoc for then-premier Denis Napthine before losing government after just one term. Labor is already dealing with the Apex gang in Melbourne’s south-eastern suburbs, but now Panahi as well?

