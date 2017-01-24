Yes, it is OK to punch a Nazi, but not with your fist
If we want to really thump the Nazis, we need to do as FDR did, writes Helen Razer.
Jan 24, 2017
Before last week, Richard Spencer was a man largely distinguished, largely by himself, for coining the term “alt-right”. After this week, history will know him as the white separatist dick who got punched in his ridiculous kisser. He may also be remembered in time as the catalyst for the stupid question: is it OK to punch a Nazi? As productive thought experiments go, this one ranks right down there with, “should I have eaten that double-bacon burger at 3am?”. To which the answer is, no, but we do understand that it was delicious and available.
