Pollies and their staff need cyber security lessons too
Politicians and their staff, not just their political parties, need to be taught how to protect themselves from cyber attacks.
Jan 24, 2017
Politicians and their staff are potentially the weakest link in the cyber security of our political system, and they are being warned to beef up their security to avoid a DNC-like hack.
