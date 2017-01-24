Good riddance to the trade deal from hell
Negotiated in secret, with negligible benefits for Australia, the TPP deserves its ignominious end. Good riddance.
Jan 24, 2017
That about wraps it up for the Trans-Pacific Partnership, killed off by a smirking Donald Trump in one of his first acts as President, presumably between furious rants about accurate reporting by the media. Australia’s Trade Minister Steve Ciobo, demonstrating the five stages of grief, is still in denial, claiming that it could still go ahead and even that China and Indonesia could be brought into it. Eventually, he might work out that performing CPR on a skeleton is a waste of time, but until then it will be fun to watch.
“We should not overlook that there were some contentious clauses in the TPP” – but it was all right for Mistress Sloan to do just that, for the sake of the premise with which to apply the lash to said ‘ratbags’ (we all know who she meant by that).
And just because a TPP has no benefit for Australia doesn’t mean it’s a bad thing – sometimes a puppy just has to wag it’s tail to make it’s master happy?
… Pass the F35s please.
Thank God that the TPP is dead. Any Government that backed it and that may try to get the dead cat to bounce, should be dumped too. The dangerous investor-to-state resolution clauses were a Trojan horse that we could never tolerate. The TPP was a powerful weapon for the hugely wealthy multinational companies that pay no tax. Governments worldwide that are poor and in debt were vulnerable to this power grab of the greedy rich multinationals. Good riddance to bad rubbish.
Times 2 Jimbo.
Can someone explain why Turnbull & Co would wish to openly pursue such a dud deal?
“Conservative infallibility”?
(see “Iraq”)
And next month, when it’s called the TPAP, everyone will be in favour of it again, and we’ll have to go through demolishing it yet again.
Come on Mike. When were we all in favour of the TPP. When you said ‘WE’ did you mean Murdoch’s journalists?
Every politician seems to think it’s the best thing since sliced bread[1], and the ‘we’ I used was to redemolish it. I recall the TPP having a few previous incarnations, similar definitions, different acronyms.
[1] it’s had ‘bipartisan’ support from Labor and LNP, with only the Greens opposing it.
Murdoch NewsCrap organisation has churnalists, stenographers and typists, …not journalists. Journalists that’s too highbrow for NewsCrap.
I hope you’re wrong Mike. I am even naive enough to think that the parties might fess up that this was a pile of shite and that they were deeply wrong and had seen the error of their ways and would not enter into such tripe in future.
But I suspect you’re right, and that I’ll be whistling dixie.
I would like to see Robb properly called to account. He never will be, and now he has the benefit if the grateful Chinese. Ciobo appears to be as thick as an ironbark post in the realities of the benefit. Of much more concern is that Trump will block our existing access to US markets, a very real threat. Tell Lockheed Martin to shove the F-35.
Just to clarify my staunch opposition to this since forever, I’m not against us signing free trade agreements, as long as they are free trade agreements, rather than agreements to entrench and expand the powers of multi-national corporate thieves.
The ISDS provisions and the patent lock-ups were hugely detrimental to us and hugely beneficial for America, and even then they held little promise for America and none for us.
So I wouldn’t want BK to think I was a nasty protectionist luddite. I’m actually on the side of rational economics, where we make decisions based on national economic interests, such as a real free trade agreement. But nobody is really talking about free trade, just preferential trade, so what’s the bleeding point.
Australian governments should avoid Trading Partnerships. Inevitably the country wanting the partnership has years of experience in getting all of the benefits of this trade deal while our venal-but not venal enough when it comes to trading with their superiors, politicians end up with egg on their faces.
And now dear old Malcolm is sobbing his heart out because the Americans have pulled out.