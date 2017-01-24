A tipster tells us a former Liberal staffer in Sydney, now working in government relations firm, took the phrase “alternative facts” to a new level over the weekend. We hear the Trump supporter wanted people to know he would be in Washington DC for the inauguration ceremony, spreading the news on his Facebook page about getting an invite and heading over to the US. The problem is, he wasn’t there — he used Facebook’s check-in feature to make it look like he was in the US, when he was actually in Woollahra. But Facebook often automatically posts where people are posting their statuses from and gave the game away. Sounds like some alternative facts are needed.

