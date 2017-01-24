Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jan 24, 2017

Crikey Worm: Trump ditches TPP, Abbott v Fair Work

Good morning, early birds. Aussie MPs on notice from spies, the Fair Work Commission issue explained and Trump scraps the TPP. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

SPIES WARN PARTIES ON HACKING

Australian MPs and political party leaders will be briefed by the Australian Signals Directorate on how to keep themselves safe from politically motivated hacking, The Australian reports today. In the wake of the allegations of hacking of emails and blackmail in the US election, “key administrators and political leaders of the parties” will be warned that they are also vulnerable to hacking. The briefing will take place early next month. 

