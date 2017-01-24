Crikey Worm: Trump ditches TPP, Abbott v Fair Work
Good morning, early birds. Aussie MPs on notice from spies, the Fair Work Commission issue explained and Trump scraps the TPP. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
Jan 24, 2017
Australian MPs and political party leaders will be briefed by the Australian Signals Directorate on how to keep themselves safe from politically motivated hacking, The Australian reports today. In the wake of the allegations of hacking of emails and blackmail in the US election, “key administrators and political leaders of the parties” will be warned that they are also vulnerable to hacking. The briefing will take place early next month.
