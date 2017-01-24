How media terrorism speculation nearly hijacked Friday's attack
The car attack in Melbourne on Friday was not terrorism, but that did not stop fervent media speculation that it was. And of course, Pauline Hanson stuck her oar in, freelance journalist John Martinkus reports.
Share
Last Friday’s car rampage in the Bourke Street Mall was labelled as a terror-inspired attack almost before it was over. Herald Sun crime reporter Andrea Hamblin uploaded a video of a clearly shocked and nervous bystander saying the man driving the vehicle that killed five people and injured more than 35 had shouted “Allahu Akbar” several times. The driver of the vehicle was described as “of Middle Eastern appearance”. Even though the Victorian Police Commissioner Graham Ashton, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Melbourne Lord Mayor Robert Doyle all quickly issued statements that the incident was not terror-related, the report quickly spread and was widely distributed on social media. The Herald Sun quickly pulled the video down at the request of police, as the reporter later said.
We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please click the activate button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.
One thought on “How media terrorism speculation nearly hijacked Friday’s attack ”
Good article but I wouldn’t call the One Notion founder’s accusation clumsy. She got her bigotry out there quickly and there are probably many people who heard the remarks and still believe what she said.