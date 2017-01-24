Billion-dollar blindspot: Immigration's massive failure on Transfield
The Department of Immigration's shambolic tendering and management of offshore processing contracts appeared to favour one company above all others - Transfield.
Jan 24, 2017
Last week’s Australian National Audit Office report on the management of the Gillard/Rudd and Abbott governments’ offshore processing contracts — a “companion audit” to last year’s report on how those contracts were let — rightly received plenty of media attention. As with last year’s remarkable report, it revealed a staggering litany of failures by the Immigration Department, not merely in the immediate wild rush by Julia Gillard to re-establish offshore processing in 2012 on Nauru and Manus Island but in the years afterward, when cooler heads and more time should have enabled adherence to long-established Commonwealth procurement rules.
6 thoughts on “Billion-dollar blindspot: Immigration’s massive failure on Transfield ”
Seriously Bernard, what is the point of exposing failure after failure of the Department of Immigration to account and accept responsibility for transgressions relating to Nauru and Manus Island? From the Minister(s) down to the lowest custodial officer / departmental clerk it is a cesspool of unaccountable behaviours and abuse.
You know, and the Australian people know; that this chapter of Australian shame will never hold to account a single individual of note for their actions/lack of actions. Our National value of “a fair go” is shredded beyond generational belief.
Bedlam – Homer’s Dept. of Irritation is out of control on so many levels – it’s like the inmates have taken over asylum?
In this case Klewso the inmates might do better.
And this is the same department which now wants our valuable fingerprint & facial recognition details tendered out? Truly, Dutton sets the bar high in the fanciful stakes.
Isn’t it a wonderful things that the adults are in charge. Who knows what Labor might have wasted! This has to be the worst government for 50 years. I don’t know much about the ones before that. Whitlam at his worst wouldn’t have let that one go. Fraser was a veritable Disraeli and even Johnny had some class in comparison. Rudd and Gillard? Roosevelt reincarnated. Unbelievable, except it isn’t.
The Minister captured by the department, the bureaucrats captured by profligate private sector providers. Perfect!
Good thing that Alex Hawke is saving us possible future expenses by deporting an intellectually disabled Sri Lankan teenage girl. (I think those details are right, was on SBS news last night)
What appalling turds they are! Saving us pennies while losing us billions. Great work Immigration and Minister. You will be remembered.