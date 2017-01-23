Trump adviser encourages use of 'alternative facts', is globally mocked

Counsel to US President Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway overnight said that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was just offering “alternative facts” about the size of the crowds at Donald Trump’s inauguration when he criticised media reporting that the crowds were much smaller for Trump than either of Barack Obama’s inaugurations.

“You’re saying it’s a falsehood, and Sean Spicer, our press secretary is giving alternative facts to that,” Conway said.

This has, naturally, led to much mocking online, but perhaps the best today comes from the always on-point Merriam-Webster dictionary Twitter account, which tweeted “A fact is a piece of information presented as having objective reality”.

According to the site, there was a spike in searches for the definition of “fact” after Conway’s alternative facts claim. It’s going to be a long four years.