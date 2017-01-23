Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Tips and rumours

Jan 23, 2017

Trump adviser encourages use of 'alternative facts', is globally mocked

Lucky for Kellyanne Conway, Merriam-Webster was available to provide a definition of the term "fact".

Counsel to US President Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway overnight said that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was just offering “alternative facts” about the size of the crowds at Donald Trump’s inauguration when he criticised media reporting that the crowds were much smaller for Trump than either of Barack Obama’s inaugurations.

“You’re saying it’s a falsehood, and Sean Spicer, our press secretary is giving alternative facts to that,” Conway said.

This has, naturally, led to much mocking online, but perhaps the best today comes from the always on-point Merriam-Webster dictionary Twitter account, which tweeted “A fact is a piece of information presented as having objective reality”.

According to the site, there was a spike in searches for the definition of “fact” after Conway’s alternative facts claim. It’s going to be a long four years.

One thought on “Trump adviser encourages use of ‘alternative facts’, is globally mocked

  1. Robert Smith

    “Alternative fact” has just replaced “fake news” as the new expression of the year.

