Well, it’s happened. Right up to the moment when Donald John Trump put his weirdly tiny hand on the Bible, and swore the oath, I bet there were still millions who thought that something, anything would stop it short. Watching it live on TV, you tensed for the shot, the Indira Ghandi moment, in which the bodyguard turned as one and shot both Trump and Pence, then the Speaker Paul Ryan, etc.* Didn’t happen, Trump didn’t start riffing on the oath — “I’m going to do really great stuff, the most beautiful stuff you every saw, it’s going to be really so wonderful, so help me God” — and by one minute past noon, Donald Trump was President of the US. There was pleasant surprise when he didn’t call for the nuclear launch briefcase, and launch a strike right from the podium. The whole thing had the air of, as everything Trump does, a talent competition run by a white goods retailer in a Westfield Shoppingtown on a wet Wednesday afternoon, but it looked like proprieties were being observed.