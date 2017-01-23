Gladys Berejiklian, the unknown quantity, takes over from Teflon Mike
Liberal MPs have endorsed Gladys Berejiklian as the 45th premier of NSW, the state’s seventh premier in 12 years. Here's what's up with that.
Jan 23, 2017
Liberal MPs have endorsed Gladys Berejiklian as the 45th premier of NSW, the state’s seventh premier in 12 years.
2 thoughts on “Gladys Berejiklian, the unknown quantity, takes over from Teflon Mike ”
‘Deeply unpopular lockout laws’ – except according to every single poll on the issue. Should have read ‘immensely effective lockout laws, overwhelmingly popular with the community but very on the nose with partygoers and nightlife workers on social media’.
Berejiklian is the 45th premier of NSW and Trump is the 45th president of America.
I think that is an amazing coincidence and must mean something significant. Or perhaps nothing.
Couldn’t we do a swap? There would only be positives. America would get a competent leader and my home state, WA, might manage to get off the bottom of the best economically performing states.