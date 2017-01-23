Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Federal

Jan 23, 2017

Emboldened by Trump, ACL launches paradoxical assault on LGBTI rights

The groups wanting to discriminate against gay couples want protection from discrimination.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

“The LGBTI war on religious freedom, where Christians are being dragged through the courts for wanting to live out their beliefs about marriage and gender, is now in hiatus,” Australian Christian Lobby managing director Lyle Shelton said of US President Donald Trump’s inauguration in a post to religious news website Eternity News on the weekend.

