Emboldened by Trump, ACL launches paradoxical assault on LGBTI rights
The groups wanting to discriminate against gay couples want protection from discrimination.
Jan 23, 2017
The groups wanting to discriminate against gay couples want protection from discrimination.
“The LGBTI war on religious freedom, where Christians are being dragged through the courts for wanting to live out their beliefs about marriage and gender, is now in hiatus,” Australian Christian Lobby managing director Lyle Shelton said of US President Donald Trump’s inauguration in a post to religious news website Eternity News on the weekend.
Powered by Taboola