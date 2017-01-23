Glenn Dyer's TV ratings
Talk about upsets. If the Australian Open Tennis titles was a major racing carnival, then the stewards would be swabbing and be all over some of the shock losses by Djokovic, Murray,
Jan 23, 2017
Talk about upsets. If the Australian Open Tennis titles was a major racing carnival, then the stewards would be swabbing and be all over some of the shock losses by Djokovic, Murray,
Talk about upsets. If the Australian Open Tennis titles was a major racing carnival, then the stewards would be swabbing and be all over some of the shock losses by Djokovic, Murray, Angelique Kerber (the top seed and defending Open champion). But Federer and Nadal remain (yesterday’s heroes who are now very much today’s objects of fan adoration). Serena Williams is still there and sister Venus, and Dasher Gavrilova is carrying the flag for Australia tonight.
Powered by Taboola