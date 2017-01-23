Fear and protectionism the sad ambitions of a hapless government
The Turnbull government's agenda of fear didn't last long in 2017 before being blown away by yet another scandal. Now it's relying on protectionism.
It’s not true, as some commentators have suggested, that Malcolm Turnbull entered 2017 with no core message for voters or that his government lacks a narrative of some kind. Turnbull started the year with a key message in mind. He chose a New Year’s greeting — why politicians feel the urge to issue such things is a sublime mystery — to set out his message for voters. It was to be one of fear.
