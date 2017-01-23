Exposing China's economic shell game
Last week, China’s official economic growth figures came in. As predicted, well, they were just as predicted: 6.7% for the year. Hmmm.
Jan 23, 2017
Last week, China’s official economic growth figures came in. As predicted, well, they were just as predicted: 6.7% for the year. Hmmm.
As President Donald Trump pushes headlong for some kind of stoush with China, most likely in the economic arena in the first instance, Australia should be afraid — very afraid.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Exposing China’s economic shell game ”
Will China go the way of the Soviet Union?