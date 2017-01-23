Even at their victory parade, Trump’s supporters cry ‘conspiracy’
Trump's supporters are in DC to enjoy their victory, but they still feel hard done by, writes freelance journalist in the US Max Chalmers.
Jan 23, 2017
Trump's supporters are in DC to enjoy their victory, but they still feel hard done by, writes freelance journalist in the US Max Chalmers.
At the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, across the city of Washington, DC, the contradictions of Donald J Trump’s improbable rise to President stalked each other relentlessly.
Powered by Taboola