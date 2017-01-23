Stealing your eyeballs: Dutton's stealthy plan to track you
The government is attempting to establish the basis for collecting Australians' most personal data by stealth, having failed to do it by legislation, write Bernard Keane and Josh Taylor.
Jan 23, 2017
Imagine arriving at an Australian airport and being “whisked through Customs” without having to show your passport, not have to fill out those asinine inbound passenger cards. No queueing or exchanges with a surly Customs officer, simply being waved through with biometric data using facial recognition, iris and fingerprint technology. Marvellous, huh?
