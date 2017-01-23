Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Jan 23, 2017

Stealing your eyeballs: Dutton's stealthy plan to track you

The government is attempting to establish the basis for collecting Australians' most personal data by stealth, having failed to do it by legislation, write Bernard Keane and Josh Taylor.

Share

Imagine arriving at an Australian airport and being “whisked through Customs” without having to show your passport, not have to fill out those asinine inbound passenger cards. No queueing or exchanges with a surly Customs officer, simply being waved through with biometric data using facial recognition, iris and fingerprint technology. Marvellous, huh?

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/01/23/duttons-brutopia-recognising-the-face-of-surveillance/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.