Why Julian Assange won't give himself up to the Americans
Is Julian Assange's long stint in the Ecuadorian embassy a martyr's travail or a narcissist's temper tantrum?
Jan 20, 2017
He’s such a tease, that Julian Assange. First he tweets that, if President Obama grants clemency to Chelsea Manning, he will release himself from his Ecuadorian prison and accept extradition to the United States. Obama then commutes Manning’s 35-year sentence back to a release date this coming May. But Assange, via his US lawyer, now says “Mr Assange had called for Chelsea Manning to receive clemency and be released immediately”. Conditions not met, so Assange is staying put.
