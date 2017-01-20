Rundle: what Barack Obama meant for America
Barack Obama was not a left-wing messiah. But he improved the lives of millions of Americans, and that counts for a lot.
Well, in less than 24 hours it’ll all be over. The swearing-in will have taken place, whatever nightmare inauguration ceremony is planned will have begun, Donald J Trump will be president of the United States, and the Obama era will be over. Fallen over, too, is a some-thousand-word assessment of the man and the times that your correspondent has been noodling away in buses, ferries and sinister cafes across Eastern Europe, only to realise that it was hopelessly self-contradictory, impassioned in its ambivalence and vice-versa, and flying off in all directions at once. Even the most preliminary sustained assessment of what is now just ending will have to wait a while.
2 thoughts on “Rundle: what Barack Obama meant for America ”
In the first week or two of Obama’s reign there was talk of Camelot. It did not last, unlike JFK who always had a Camelot aura.
‘…a man of the left who, at some point, made the decision that power must be seized, in whatever limited form it is offered.’
It has been an extremely frustrating 8 years for Obama, constantly stymied by not having the necessary Congress majority. He could have been so much more.
On the lighter side, it’s hard to imagine a more likeable president.