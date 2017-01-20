Bill Shorten's new Trump problem
Many belonging to Labor Left have been spooked by Trump's foreign affairs pronouncements, writes Labor insider Ben Chiefly.
PM Malcolm Turnbull might be faltering, struggling to keep his team together and sinking in the polls, but 2017 won’t be a cakewalk for Opposition Leader Bill Shorten. We are all going to be living in a world where an unpredictable tweeting oligarch is the president of the United States and leader of the free world.
One thought on “Bill Shorten’s new Trump problem ”
For Trump to refabricate 1950s America and ‘make America great again’ he really has to create a new cold war. You know the drill: a bipolar standoff with America as the righteous sheriff, blah, blah, blah. Unfortunately though, Russia is economically spent, North Korea’s a sick joke, and Iran’s just pulled out, so that just leaves China to be the international villain. Of course, China’s none too happy about being gifted the short straw in this dumb scapegoating idiocy, but happily it’s smart enough to see through Trump’s game and appreciate that it’s all just a pantomime for the mugs in the cheap seats. So, it’ll play nooky with the Trump in the South China Sea and put on a performance worthy of Shakespeare, but all of it will just be camouflage for the real war between global corporations and sovereign governments that both countries stand most to win by. The ALP needs to come up with a strategy to simultaneously resist being a casualty of both the pantomime and the real war.