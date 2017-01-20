According to a US investment analyst, tonight’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump should be followed by a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity: privately owned jails.

According to Michael Kodesch at Canaccord Genuity Trump’s policies on immigration and crime could increase numbers in US federal prisons. The report in Marketwatch says:

“There were 189,316 federal inmates in US jails as of Thursday, with 12% of that population in privately managed facilities, according to the Bureau of Prisons. That’s down from a peak of 219,298 in 2013.

“‘As we approach Trump’s inauguration, we see low risk to contract renewals and the overall private prison business model, driving a compelling investment opportunity,’ Kodesch wrote in a note to clients. He said investor concerns about the drop in federal prison populations over the past few years may be overdone, as the recent slowing in the decline suggests the Fair Sentencing Act of 2010, which eliminated some minimum penalties for drug possession, is running its course.” And you can bet not many of those new inmates will be brokers, analysts, insider traders, polluters or bankers, with the Trump gang promising to go soft on enforcing laws and regulations on business and finance.