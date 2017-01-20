Poll Bludger: can the Liberals hang onto NSW without Teflon Mike?
Mike Baird's shock resignation raises questions about whether likely new premier Gladys Berejiklian can win the state at the next election.
Mike Baird’s surprise resignation as New South Wales Premier makes him the fifth person to vacate the position since 2008, and the first to do so on his own terms since Bob Carr in 2005.
