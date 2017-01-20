Alcoa bail-out opens up a new front in an old culture war
The right's insistence on maintaining the Alcoa aluminium smelting plant is reactionary: the greenies want Portland to close, and therefore it must be kept open, writes John Quiggin.
Reports that the federal government is committed to bailing out Alcoa’s Portland aluminium smelter — and has pressured AGL to offer a below-market deal on electricity supply — will be welcomed by the 600 workers at the plant, and by the people of Portland more generally. For the rest of us, it provides an object lesson on the policy incoherence of the Abbott-Turnbull government in just about every dimension.
