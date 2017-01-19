Baird's resignation fires starting gun on NSW Liberal factional warfare
Why did Mike Baird resign? And who is waiting in the wings to replace him?
Jan 19, 2017
Why did Mike Baird resign? And who is waiting in the wings to replace him?
Mike Baird and Gladys Berejiklian
New South Wales Premier Mike Baird’s resignation leaves the Coalition government in a shambles and has turned his succession into a cage fight between bitterly divided factions.
His exit probably hands the next state election, in March 2019, to Opposition Leader Luke Foley, who has been clawing back support for scandal-ridden NSW Labor.
Baird was ultimately worn down by six factors:
Like his father, Bruce Baird, a former NSW transport and Olympics minister, Mike Baird is a “good time” politician. He enjoys making announcements of achievement and success such as opening new buildings, tilling the first sod on infrastructure projects and wearing safety helmets on construction sites.
But if there is an accident, a bungle or a seismic stuff-up, Baird is less likely to be on hand. His minders steer him away from bad publicity with almost religious zeal.
[Foley gains on ‘Teflon’ Mike as greyhound ban splits NSW Coalition]
However, it doesn’t help. It simply makes him look weak, evasive and unaccountable, and the polls drop another couple of points.
Lining up to take over the premiership are North Shore MP and Treasurer Gladys Berejiklian, Anthony Roberts, MP for Lane Cove and a former John Howard staffer with close connections to broadcaster Alan Jones, and Dominic Perrottet, MP for Hawkesbury, an avid supporter of privatisation, small government and free markets.
Berejiklian is the most competent of the lot and the stand-out candidate. However, she won’t be supported by the party’s platoon of misogynists or the dominant right-wing faction. Pittwater MP Rob Stokes is another Liberal with major qualifications for the job, but he is branded “unsound” by Tony Abbott’s followers in the NSW division of the Liberal Party.
What you have, therefore, is a lot of candidates, many from the second or third division, backed by extra-parliamentary vested interests. Many of the aspirants want to use their remaining time in Macquarie Street to make money and friends in the CBD boardrooms.
[The ballad of Baird: how Teflon Mike became the big bad wolf]
Labor’s Luke Foley will be enthused by Baird’s exit. Although he didn’t have to raise a finger, he will be claiming Baird’s “scalp” to enhance his foggy image.
There will be other celebrations among groups opposed to the WestConnex motorway, Australia’s biggest infrastructure project, which is causing community outrage in inner-city suburbs where the ALP and Greens are competing for seats.
Their celebrations will be short lived; whoever takes over Baird’s job will pursue the project to its conclusion. And so will Luke Foley if he is elected in 2019.
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “Baird’s resignation fires starting gun on NSW Liberal factional warfare ”
If they are expecting to lose, Gladys Berejiklian will get the job, or more accurately the poison chalice 🙁 Always happens 🙁
Luke Foley’s image isn’t ‘foggy’: it is transparent due to his invisibility. If Baird’s successor was to be selected on the grounds of assistance to the Liberal Party over the past few years Foley should be odds-on.