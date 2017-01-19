Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Tips and rumours

Jan 19, 2017

'Senator' Rod Culleton has 'gone fishin', apparently

His Facebook page now reads "Rod Culleton 'Senator' for WA - Gone Fishin'".

Last week we reported that Rod Culleton’s name still adorned his office in Parliament House, as he was claiming that because he still had his senator’s badge and his office, it meant that he was still a senator, despite being ruled ineligible to do the job because of being bankrupt. Culleton later said he was going on a “self-imposed” absence from the job, after warnings from Senate president Stephen Parry about the penalties for impersonating a public official. His Facebook page now reads “Rod Culleton ‘Senator’ for WA – Gone Fishin'”. Yes, they are his scare quotes around “senator”. 

