Federal

Jan 19, 2017

One Nation lies about Trump invite, gets caught out, cries 'fake news'

One Nation delivered the fake news of being invited to Donald Trump's inauguration and shouted down anyone who claimed otherwise.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

After the Department of Foreign Affairs revealed One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts had begged the Australian embassy for tickets to Donald Trump’s inauguration, One Nation senators declared they had never claimed to have been invited (despite several times boasting they had been invited on social media posts that have not been removed).

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “One Nation lies about Trump invite, gets caught out, cries ‘fake news’ 

  1. Saugoof

    It’s the “reverse racism” strategy. Accuse others of the very thing you do.

