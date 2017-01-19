Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jan 19, 2017

Mike Baird's secret privatisation strategy

The politics of successful privatisation are tricky -- but NSW's Mike Baird managed a clever trick for quieting opposition.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

The epic fight over the greyhound racing ban will mar departing New South Wales Premier Mike Baird’s legacy, but one of his greatest triumphs was turning one of the most controversial issues in NSW politics for more than a decade into a nonevent. When Baird sold off another significant chunk of the NSW electricity network at the end of last year, this time to industry super funds, it drew barely a comment from either NSW Labor or the Electrical Trades Union — despite being the issue Labor tore itself apart over, and lost party leaders for, at various points since the Bob Carr era.

