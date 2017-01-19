Making deals
Crikey readers respond to the previous day's edition.
Jan 19, 2017
No deal
Niall Clugston writes: Re. “Let’s make a deal” (yesterday). It’s not really up to Julian Assange to decide to jump on a plane to the US. If he steps out of the Ecuadorian embassy, he will be arrested for breaking his bail. He will then face possible extradition to Sweden. He may end up before a US court at some point, but he’s not in a position to make a “deal”.
Ley down
Malcolm Barnett writes: Re. “Tip or hack? Journos should be careful with secret info, security expert warns” (yesterday). How good to hear that the Professor is 99.9 PC sure Russia hacked the DNC, but even ODNI has no evidence to support this assertion. Cyber security is certainly important, although the upside of hacking, which is usually ignored, is that the general public get an idea about what politicians and others who claim to have their interests at heart are really doing!
One thought on “Making deals”
Glad to see Niall Clugston clarifying this point re Assange. Assange is not, contrary to public perception, hiding from Swedish authorities. He broke bail, forfeiting bond money posted by friends, and will be apprehended for sleighting British law. The Swedes have laid no charges.