No deal

Niall Clugston writes: Re. “Let’s make a deal” (yesterday). It’s not really up to Julian Assange to decide to jump on a plane to the US. If he steps out of the Ecuadorian embassy, he will be arrested for breaking his bail. He will then face possible extradition to Sweden. He may end up before a US court at some point, but he’s not in a position to make a “deal”.

Ley down

Mark Freeman writes: Re. “ Re. “ Ley replaced with two men with similar scandals ” (yesterday). As the Sussan Ley scandal winds down, will we see media investigations into who had it in for her and why? The case has all the hallmarks of a hatchet job especially given the numerous other expenses rorts detailed. By contrast, the public interest was served in the Bronnie case where an incompetent relic was finally excised by her own striking act of entitled foolishness. In Ley’s case we’ve lost a moderately competent minister from an otherwise low grade field. The big question is why?

Infosec worries

Malcolm Barnett writes: Re. “Tip or hack? Journos should be careful with secret info, security expert warns” (yesterday). How good to hear that the Professor is 99.9 PC sure Russia hacked the DNC, but even ODNI has no evidence to support this assertion. Cyber security is certainly important, although the upside of hacking, which is usually ignored, is that the general public get an idea about what politicians and others who claim to have their interests at heart are really doing!