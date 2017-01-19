Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

United States

Jan 19, 2017

Rundle: Manning, Assange and our complicated relationship with transparency

People want the revelations that WikiLeaks makes, without wanting WikiLeaks or its methods overmuch.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Share

President Barack Obama has commuted the 35-year sentence of Chelsea Manning, who had been convicted of stealing and disseminating 700,000 files to WikiLeaks in 2009-10. The leaks included the “Collateral Murder” video, showing a massacre of civilians and journalists by a US helicopter, the Guantanamo Bay logs, the Afghan and Iraq war logs, and the Cablegate logs. These releases were a crucial historical event of the 21st century, and of the post-WW II order. Their particular effect was to expose the Afghan war as a bogged-down, directionless mess in which both Afghans and Allied soldiers were dying to no purpose, and to confirm the arrogance, hubris, deceit and mendacity that turned Iraq into a slaughterhouse and created the conditions for Islamic State to emerge.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

6 comments

Leave a comment

6 thoughts on “Rundle: Manning, Assange and our complicated relationship with transparency 

  1. susan winstanley

    beautiful, thanks guy

  2. zut alors

    Seamlessly penned, Mr Rundle. As you have expressed above I am nervous about a four month delay before Manning’s escape. There is also concern for her safety after release factoring in the proliferation of nutters in the USA.

    Thanks for the new mental image of Assange:
    ‘… an intercontinental espionage Svengali, sitting in the Knightsbridge embassy stroking a cat the colour of his hair.’

  3. Eric Faulkner

    Another stunningly well-written piece. Thank you Guy.

  4. Dog's Breakfast

    “why should relations between states be conducted by “cables” between smirking Oxbridge graduates spread throughout the world?”

    Absolutely, all this did was expose to the world that we are run by upper class twits.

    The rancour of the right in the US over the leaks is particularly galling. Those great defenders of the constitution have no problem with an agency that completely ignores their constitution, and gangs up on the largely defenseless Manning, who did naught more than shine a light. Hypocrisy has so many layers, so much depth to it.

  5. old greybearded one

    Is the Assange thing part of a deal with Trump in return for the Clinton emails? Trump and Assange are both smirking narcissists with a poor attitude to women as far as I can see. Wikileaks may indeed be admired in its concept, but I cannot abide Assange. Spoiled brat.

    1. klewso

      Just how little your tax dollar and other sacrifices are buying.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/01/19/chelsea-manning-is-not-perfect-but-she-is-the-hero-for-transparency/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.