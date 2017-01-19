Rundle: Manning, Assange and our complicated relationship with transparency
People want the revelations that WikiLeaks makes, without wanting WikiLeaks or its methods overmuch.
Jan 19, 2017
President Barack Obama has commuted the 35-year sentence of Chelsea Manning, who had been convicted of stealing and disseminating 700,000 files to WikiLeaks in 2009-10. The leaks included the “Collateral Murder” video, showing a massacre of civilians and journalists by a US helicopter, the Guantanamo Bay logs, the Afghan and Iraq war logs, and the Cablegate logs. These releases were a crucial historical event of the 21st century, and of the post-WW II order. Their particular effect was to expose the Afghan war as a bogged-down, directionless mess in which both Afghans and Allied soldiers were dying to no purpose, and to confirm the arrogance, hubris, deceit and mendacity that turned Iraq into a slaughterhouse and created the conditions for Islamic State to emerge.
6 thoughts on “Rundle: Manning, Assange and our complicated relationship with transparency ”
beautiful, thanks guy
Seamlessly penned, Mr Rundle. As you have expressed above I am nervous about a four month delay before Manning’s escape. There is also concern for her safety after release factoring in the proliferation of nutters in the USA.
Thanks for the new mental image of Assange:
‘… an intercontinental espionage Svengali, sitting in the Knightsbridge embassy stroking a cat the colour of his hair.’
Another stunningly well-written piece. Thank you Guy.
“why should relations between states be conducted by “cables” between smirking Oxbridge graduates spread throughout the world?”
Absolutely, all this did was expose to the world that we are run by upper class twits.
The rancour of the right in the US over the leaks is particularly galling. Those great defenders of the constitution have no problem with an agency that completely ignores their constitution, and gangs up on the largely defenseless Manning, who did naught more than shine a light. Hypocrisy has so many layers, so much depth to it.
Is the Assange thing part of a deal with Trump in return for the Clinton emails? Trump and Assange are both smirking narcissists with a poor attitude to women as far as I can see. Wikileaks may indeed be admired in its concept, but I cannot abide Assange. Spoiled brat.
Just how little your tax dollar and other sacrifices are buying.