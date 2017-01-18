Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Jan 18, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV ratings

Anyone who dislikes tennis or cricket (especially if they dislike both) would've had a terrible night.

Seven edged out Ten in the metros — it was tennis vs the Big Bash League, respectively — but in the regions, Ten edged out Seven. Nine was also in the mix with its non-sports coverage. Seven’s tennis coverage last night again gathered more than a million viewers between the main channel, 7mate and 7TWO (1.017 million to be precise, which would have made it No. 5 nationally for the second night in a row).

