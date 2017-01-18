Glenn Dyer's TV ratings
Anyone who dislikes tennis or cricket (especially if they dislike both) would've had a terrible night.
Jan 18, 2017
Seven edged out Ten in the metros — it was tennis vs the Big Bash League, respectively — but in the regions, Ten edged out Seven. Nine was also in the mix with its non-sports coverage. Seven’s tennis coverage last night again gathered more than a million viewers between the main channel, 7mate and 7TWO (1.017 million to be precise, which would have made it No. 5 nationally for the second night in a row).
