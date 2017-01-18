Rundle: the buzz of Brexit has died, now it’s just naked xenophobia
The whole purpose of the referendum was to preserve the unity of the Tory Party, by giving the "eurosceptic" right what they wanted.
Jan 18, 2017
The whole purpose of the referendum was to preserve the unity of the Tory Party, by giving the "eurosceptic" right what they wanted.
“Teresa’s New Free Britain!” screamed the headline of the Daily Mail, the word “free” printed in red. That is seriously deranged. British newspapers used to reserve the use of red-ink headlines for coronations. What prompted this display of home counties hysteria? May had just confirmed that “Brexit means Brexit”. The post-EU UK would not be offering freedom of movement to EU citizens. And it would not be getting access to the EU single market either.
Powered by Taboola