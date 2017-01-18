Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Jan 18, 2017

Manus and Nauru not just cruelty, but bureaucratic incompetence too

The ANAO has delivered yet another scathing report criticising the Department of Immigration and Border Protection's procurement in offshore detention.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Share

The Department of Immigration spent $1.1 billion with no authorisation on offshore detention on Manus Island and Nauru and spent an additional $1.1 billion without adequate records on who actually approved the expenditure, according to the Australian National Audit Office.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Manus and Nauru not just cruelty, but bureaucratic incompetence too 

  1. shea mcduff

    I dunno, it seems to me that the bureaucrats were extremely competent at their job of funneling money to the mates of their masters without too much of that annoying red tape.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/01/18/immigration-departments-2-billion-offshore-detention-bungle/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.