Manus and Nauru not just cruelty, but bureaucratic incompetence too
The ANAO has delivered yet another scathing report criticising the Department of Immigration and Border Protection's procurement in offshore detention.
Jan 18, 2017
The Department of Immigration spent $1.1 billion with no authorisation on offshore detention on Manus Island and Nauru and spent an additional $1.1 billion without adequate records on who actually approved the expenditure, according to the Australian National Audit Office.
One thought on “Manus and Nauru not just cruelty, but bureaucratic incompetence too ”
I dunno, it seems to me that the bureaucrats were extremely competent at their job of funneling money to the mates of their masters without too much of that annoying red tape.